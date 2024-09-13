SLB OneSubsea Eyes C-Power’s Wave Energy Tech for Powering Subsea Assets

SLB has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) through its OneSubsea joint venture with C-Power aimed at exploring the use wave energy as a lower-cost, lower-carbon power source for subsea energy applications.

Subsea Integration Alliance partners SLB OneSubsea and Subsea7 will together with U.S.-based wave energy company C-Power test the next generation of its SeaRAY autonomous offshore power system (AOPS) in a collaborative joint industry project cosponsored by the US Department of Energy.

SLB OneSubsea will deliver an integrated subsea solution, including an electric actuation system and a wireless telemetry system, for the 18-month field test of C-Power’s SeaRAY AOPS.

Field testing will be conducted at the PacWave South wave energy test site off the Oregon coast to advance the autonomous system’s operating envelope by demonstrating long-term reliability in one of the harshest ocean environments.

“Joint industry projects offer collaborative partners the unique opportunity to combine the domain expertise and technical portfolios from our organizations to accelerate technology adoption safely and efficiently. Collaboration and innovation are key to delivering step-changes in cost and carbon efficiencies at-scale for a sustainable energy future,” said Mads Hjelmeland, CEO of SLB OneSubsea.

“Subsea Integration Alliance partners SLB OneSubsea and Subsea 7 are world leaders in providing essential subsea products and services. They know the ocean is a power and communications desert and share our vision for remote power generation and data communications that reduce the cost, complexity, and carbon intensity of offshore operations by unlocking autonomous, digital, electric, and resident hardware and service solutions that aren’t possible today,” added C-Power CEO Reenst Lesemann.

SLB OneSubsea, C-Power, and Subsea7 are leveraging the latest advancements in subsea digitalization, electrification, and fiber optic systems.

The project partners will use data collected to identify potential use cases for converted energy from ocean waves in subsea energy applications based on technical and commercial feasibility to significantly reduce costs and carbon intensity.