Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Turkey Warm to Libya's Offshore Exploration Offer

© Özgür Güvenç / Adobe Stock
© Özgür Güvenç / Adobe Stock

Turkey is interested in an offer from Tripoli to carry out energy exploration offshore Libya, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Wednesday.

"Libya has offered to us to work with our seismic vessels offshore. Frankly, we are warm to this. So we can be in the Libyan offshore to carry out seismic work," he told the state-owned Anadolu news agency.

In 2020, NATO member Turkey sent military personnel to Libya to train and support a Tripoli-based government against eastern commander Khalifa Haftar's forces, the Libyan National Army. Later that year it agreed with Tripoli a maritime demarcation accord, which was disputed by Egypt and Greece.

In 2022, Ankara and Tripoli also signed a preliminary accord on energy exploration, which Egypt and Greece oppose.

Bayraktar added that Turkey was also interested in other projects in Libya and needed the "right project and partner".

Turkey has been at odds with Greece, also a NATO member, over maritime jurisdiction in the eastern Mediterranean. Disputes over hydrocarbon exploration strained ties between Ankara, Greece and the European Union, though relations improved in recent years as tensions have eased.

Bayraktar also said Turkey was interested in gas fields off Egypt, with whom Turkey has recently begun mending ties after a decade of animosity. The two countries were working on a project regarding Cairo's gas procurement that involved Turkish floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) ships, he said.

He also said Ankara aimed to send its Oruc Reis exploration vessel to Somalia by October to carry out seismic work there as part of a hydrocarbon cooperation deal between the countries.


(Reuters - Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Ros Russell)

Energy Geoscience Africa Seismic Survey Seismic Vessels

Related Offshore News

© ahavelaar / Adobe Stock

US Approves Maryland Offshore Wind Project
(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

Shearwater Gets 4D seismic Job at Ghana’s Jubilee Field

World Energy Jobs

Insight

North Sea Realism in a Busy Market

North Sea Realism in a Busy Ma

Video

Mind the Drivetrain

Mind the Drivetrain

Current News

Turkey Warm to Libya's Offshore Exploration Offer

Turkey Warm to Libya's Offshor

Nearly 40% of US Gulf of Mexico crude oil shut-in by hurricane

Nearly 40% of US Gulf of Mexic

Offshore Driller Seadrill Has Its Sites Set on Asset Acquisitions, M&A

Offshore Driller Seadrill Has

Key Louisiana Energy Port Operations Halted as Hurricane Francine Approaches

Key Louisiana Energy Port Oper

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine