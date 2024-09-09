Equinor Orders Vestas’ 15MW Turbines for Empire Wind 1 Project

Danish wind turbine maker Vestas has secured an 810 MW offshore order from Equinor to power New York’s Empire Wind 1 offshore wind project.

The order includes 54 turbines, each rated at 15 MW, and marks Vestas’ first order in the U.S. for an offshore platform and its type-certified V236-15.0 MW turbine.

The agreement covers supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a five-year comprehensive service agreement, designed to ensure optimized performance of the asset followed by a long-term service support agreement.

Turbine delivery is expected to begin in 2026 with completion scheduled for 2027, and represents the realization of the conditional agreement announced in March 2024.

"We are privileged to partner with Equinor on this momentous U.S. project and provide them with our flagship offshore technology. Reaching this major milestone is a testament to the vigorous dedication of our entire team, who continuously strive to advance clean energy solutions and build the long-term future of the U.S. offshore market,” said Laura Beane, President, Vestas North America.

Vestas’ flagship offshore wind turbine, the V236-15.0 MW, received its type certification in 2023, ensuring safety and quality. Since its launch, Vestas has secured more than 13 GW of firm orders and preferred supplier agreements globally, proving its competitiveness across offshore markets.

The Empire Wind 1 project also includes the continued transformation of the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal (SBMT) in Sunset Park, New York which is set to become one of the nation’s largest dedicated port facilities for offshore wind and a world-class offshore wind hub.

The SBMT will provide the infrastructure to deploy the V236-15.0 MW offshore wind turbines, including the staging and pre-assembly activities such as load-in, load-out, and transportation of wind turbine components, tools and containers before progressing towards offshore wind turbine installation and commissioning.

"We are fully committed to building a sustainable supply chain that’s tailor-made for the U.S. offshore market, and the expansion of SBMT is a game-changer for Empire Wind 1 and beyond. As we gear up for action, we’re excited to team up with New York suppliers to build a supply chain, and an industry, that’s built to last,” said Amy McGinty, Vice President of Customer Project Execution, Vestas North America.