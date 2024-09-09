Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Eidesvik Offshore’s CEO Resigns

(Credit: Eidesvik Offshore)
(Credit: Eidesvik Offshore)

The chief executive officer of Norwegian offshore vessel owner Eidesvik Offshore, Gitte Gard Talmo has resigned from his role to take up a new position in an international company abroad.

Gitte Gard Talmo has been with the company for 22 years and has been CEO of Eidesvik Offshore since January 1, 2022.

According to Eidsevik Offshore, Gitte Gard Talmo will continue in her position as CEO for the time being, while the board of the company will initiate a search for her replacement as CEO.

“Gitte has done an excellent job as CEO of Eidesvik Offshore and I would like to express my gratitude for her dedication and the results she has achieved during her tenure with the company,” said Arne Austreid, the chair of the company’s board.

“Eidesvik Offshore is in a strong financial and strategic position with a competent team that will continue to develop the company. I wish the companz all the best in the coming years,” added Talmo.

Offshore Vessels People Industry News Activity Europe

Related Offshore News

Furioso CTV (Credit: OEG Renewables)

OEG Renewables’ New CTV Secures First Charter at German...
(Credit: Ocean Infinity)

DNV Clears Ocean Infinity’s Remotely Supported Vessel...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

North Sea Realism in a Busy Market

North Sea Realism in a Busy Ma

Video

Mind the Drivetrain

Mind the Drivetrain

Current News

Gulf of Mexico Offshore Platforms Evacuated Ahead of Storm Francine

Gulf of Mexico Offshore Platfo

Repsol Hires IKM Operations for Inspection Work at Three Fields Off Norway

Repsol Hires IKM Operations fo

Equinor Orders Vestas’ 15MW Turbines for Empire Wind 1 Project

Equinor Orders Vestas’ 15MW Tu

EU’s Go-Ahead Brings $22M Wave Energy Scheme Step Closer to Offshore Deployment

EU’s Go-Ahead Brings $22M Wave

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine