Aize and SBM Offshore Forge Long-Term Fleet Digitalization Partnership

Aize and SBM Offshore have entered a strategic five-year partnership aimed at integrating Aize software into vessels across SBM Offshore’s global fleet.

The collaboration will encompass both the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) and Operations and Maintenance (O&M) phases, enhancing efficiency and operational excellence.

The implementation plan will be guided by the digital readiness of vessels and lead with the integration of Aize into vessels in production, closely followed by vessels in the EPC phase, as dictated by construction timelines.

“Our partnership with SBM Offshore marks a significant step forward for Aize and aligns with our strategy to become a leading global vendor of industrial digital twin technology.

“By continuing to integrate our visualization and collaboration software into the ecosystem of major energy players, we are enhancing efficiencies from EPC to operations and setting a new standard for collaboration in the industry,” said Jarle Skrebergene, CEO of Aize.