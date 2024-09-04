Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Aize and SBM Offshore Forge Long-Term Fleet Digitalization Partnership

(Credit: Aize)
(Credit: Aize)

Aize and SBM Offshore have entered a strategic five-year partnership aimed at integrating Aize software into vessels across SBM Offshore’s global fleet.

The collaboration will encompass both the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) and Operations and Maintenance (O&M) phases, enhancing efficiency and operational excellence.

The implementation plan will be guided by the digital readiness of vessels and lead with the integration of Aize into vessels in production, closely followed by vessels in the EPC phase, as dictated by construction timelines.

“Our partnership with SBM Offshore marks a significant step forward for Aize and aligns with our strategy to become a leading global vendor of industrial digital twin technology.

“By continuing to integrate our visualization and collaboration software into the ecosystem of major energy players, we are enhancing efficiencies from EPC to operations and setting a new standard for collaboration in the industry,” said Jarle Skrebergene, CEO of Aize.

Offshore Vessels Industry News Activity Digitalization Fleet Optimization

Related Offshore News

VARD 4 19 SOV design (Credit: Vard)

Vard to Deliver Design and Equipment to Cochin Shipyard...
(Photo: Oceaneering)

Oceaneering Reports Multiple UK North Sea Contract Wins

Insight

North Sea Realism in a Busy Market

North Sea Realism in a Busy Ma

Video

Mind the Drivetrain

Mind the Drivetrain

Current News

Noble Corporation Completes Diamond Offshore Acquisition

Noble Corporation Completes Di

Halliburton Says Cyber Hackers Stole Data

Halliburton Says Cyber Hackers

Transocean Scoops $123M Drillship Deal in India

Transocean Scoops $123M Drills

Six Firms Line Up for CO2 Storage Acreage Offshore Norway

Six Firms Line Up for CO2 Stor

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine