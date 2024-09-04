DNV Clears Ocean Infinity’s Remotely Supported Vessel Operations

Ocean Infinity has received a Statement of Compliance (SOC) from DNV for its remotely supported vessel operations, marking industry's first such achievement.

The approval from DNV, the world's leading classification society, establishes Ocean Infinity as the industry's first organization to reach the required standard of technology and operations for large vessels, and permits the beginning of onshoring marine related tasks and activities.

The significance of this achievement was underscored at SMM in Hamburg, the world's largest maritime trade fair, where DNV formally presented the Statement of Compliance to Ocean Infinity.

"Since we started the business, Ocean Infinity has been about innovation, technology and pushing the boundaries in the maritime industry. This is a significant achievement for the team. My congratulations go to them all, as well as those who have worked with them and contributed at DNV and Vard, our ship builder.

“As we deliver our services to our customers, we are continually balancing the need for technology driven progress with safely bringing them solutions.

“Our approach is to pioneer with speed but not haste, becoming the first organisation to receive this Statement of Compliance is testament to that. I am looking forward to watching as we begin to put our ideas of onshoring marine activities and tasks into practice,” said Oliver Plunkett, CEO at Ocean Infinity.

Ocean Infinity's achievement addresses pressing industry challenges such as rising operational costs and the need for sustainable operations and an inclusive workforce.

The successful implementation of remote vessel technology bringing maritime work into the office, not only demonstrates its feasibility and safety but also sets the stage for widespread future adoption, transforming global shipping practices.

“The journey towards fully autonomous and remote operation of vessels is gathering pace, and DNV is very proud to be the class partner Ocean Infinity has entrusted to accompany them on their journey. By proceeding step-by-step, beginning by moving some functions to a remote centre, and ensuring that these innovations are built on a foundation of expertise and trusted assurance, Ocean Infinity is helping the industry to move forward with confidence,” added Jarle Coll Blomhoff, Head of Digital Ship Systems at DNV.

The next two of Ocean Infinity’s vessels to be upgraded to meet the new standard are in their final stages of testing, whilst at the same time the team is already working on the next phase of its remote marine operations program.