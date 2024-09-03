Smulders, Sif to Deliver Offshore Substations and Transition Pieces for Polish OW Farms

Equinor and Polenergia, the developers of the Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3 offshore wind farms in Poland, have hired Smulders for the delivery of substations for both Baltic Sea developments, which will also work in consortium with Sif for the manufacturing of 100 transition pieces.

Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3 are two separate projects with planned installed capacity of 720 MW each, with a total capacity of 1440 MW.

The offshore wind farms will be located in Polish exclusive economic zone of the Baltic Sea and are subject to Polish regulatory regime. The wind farms are located approximately 36 km (Bałyk 2) and 22 km (Bałtyk 3) off the Polish coast, with nearest landfall close to Ustka.

For the offshore substation, Smulders will be responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, testing and commissioning of the topsides and the jackets, except for the high voltage and medium voltage systems, which will be provided by Equinor subcontractor.

The works will be carried out at Smulders’ production facilities in Belgium, with the final assembly of the topsides at the Smulders yard in Vlissingen, the Netherlands.

For the transition pieces, Smulders and Sif will collaborate on the fabrication, including shop design, procurement, construction, testing and commissioning. Sif will manufacture the primary steel tubulars, including flanges, at its facility in Roermond, the Netherlands.

Smulders will handle the secondary steel scope, coating, electrical system and testing and commissioning. The secondary steel scope will be produced by Smulders’ Polish facilities. Final assembly will take place at the yard in Hoboken, Belgium.

"We are very pleased to have been selected by Equinor and Polenergia for these two important offshore wind projects in Poland. This demonstrates our strong expertise and track record in delivering high-quality and sustainable steel solutions for the offshore wind market. We look forward to working closely with our clients and partners to contribute to the energy transition in Poland and Europe,” said Wim Vaes, Commercial Director of Smulders.