Environmental Approval Granted for Floating Wind Project in South Korea

Mainstream Renewable Power, the pureplay global wind and solar company majority-owned by Aker Horizons, has announced that KF Wind, a 1,125MW floating offshore wind project being developed off the coast of Ulsan, South Korea, has secured the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) approval from the Ministry of Environment for the totality of the two-phase project.

The Award of the EIA is a key milestone for the development of the two-phase floating offshore wind project, advancing towards construction.

The EIA comprises the first phase, East Blue Power, of 375MW and the second phase, KF Wind, of 750MW. The scope includes 75 turbines and floating foundations, two bottom fixed offshore substations, three submarine export cables of 80 kilometers each, one onshore substation and the onshore high voltage line of 4.5 kilometers until the interconnection point at Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO)’s Shinonsan onshore substation.

KF Wind is a joint venture owned by Mainstream (33.3%) and Ocean Winds (66.7%).



