Ørsted Marks Green Transition with Final Coal Plant Shut-Down

On August 31, Ørsted will shut down its last coal-fired combined heat and power plant, Esbjerg Power Station, located in the Western part of Denmark.

The yearly consumption of coal at Esbjerg Power Station has been approximately 500,000 tonnes, which is equivalent to approximately 1.2 million tonnes of CO2 (or the yearly emissions from approx. 600,000 fossil-fueled cars in the EU).

Ørsted was once one of the most coal-intensive energy companies in Europe, but since 2006, the company has reduced its coal consumption significantly through a reduction in the number of heat and power plants as well as conversions to certified sustainable biomass instead of coal.

Today, it is one of the largest renewable energy companies in the world and the global leader in offshore wind power.

Shutting down the station is the last major step on Ørsted’s journey towards meeting its target of a 99% green share of energy generation by 2025. The company has already reduced its scope 1-2 emissions intensity by 92% from 2006 to 2023 and was the first energy company to get a science-based net-zero target.

On August 31, Ørsted will also be shutting down the coal-fired unit 4 at Studstrup Power Station as well as Kyndby Power Station's unit 21.

Ørsted still has coal as a reserve fuel at Studstrup Power Station's unit 3, while a large wood pellet silo is being rebuilt after a fire. Ørsted expects to get the silo ready again before the end of 2024, and then Ørsted will no longer either have or use coal as a reserve fuel.



