Inertial Navigation System to Boost Wind Turbine Installation Precision

Courtesy of Van Oord
Courtesy of Van Oord

Manufacturer of advanced inertial navigation systems (INS), Exail, has secured a contract to supply three Hydrins INS to Pliant Offshore, an offshore measurement specialist.

The units will be integrated into Pliant Offshore’s installation measurement system to improve the accuracy and efficiency of wind turbine installations. Pliant’s technology is designed to provide real-time measurements of the inclination and position of structures, such as monopiles, during installation. The system uses 3D point cloud technology combined with laser sensors to measure and virtually reconstruct objects with high accuracy.

The integration of Exail Hydrins INS enhances the system performance by providing precise positioning and motion compensation, even on moving vessels. This enables the installation measurement system to take continuous measurements during the pile-driving process, guaranteeing the correct positioning and stability of wind turbines in challenging offshore conditions.

“We particularly value the offshore capabilities of the Exail Hydrins INS for our operations,” said Alex Heurkens, founder of Pliant Offshore. “This system effectively meets the challenges of our working environment. The Hydrins is extremely robust, reliable and provides highly accurate data, ensuring excellent stabilization of our system and saving offshore contractors valuable time in the field.”

Exail Hydrins INS has a proven track record in various offshore projects. The Pliant Offshore installation measurement system, now enhanced with Exail inertial sensors, will soon be available for rental, building on its success in the installation of over 1,000 wind turbines worldwide.

