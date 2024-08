Egypt's petroleum ministry on Tuesday announced an international tender seeking bids for natural gas and crude oil exploration in the Mediterranean Sea and the Nile delta, 10 offshore blocks and two onshore blocks.

The deadline for bids is Feb. 25 next year, the ministry said.

Egypt began a $1.8 billion program last year to drill natural gas exploration wells in the Mediterranean Sea and Nile Delta.





