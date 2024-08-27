Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Strategic Marine Delivers Fast Crew Boat Pair to ADNOC L&S

(Photo: Strategic Marine)
(Photo: Strategic Marine)

Singapore-based shipbuilder Strategic Marine announced it has delivered two 42-meter Fast Crew Boats (FCB) to ADNOC L&S, the global energy maritime logistics arm of UAE's ADNOC Group.

The 42m FCBs are equipped with advanced technology such as gyro-stabilization to reduce vessel rolling motion and hybrid systems for carbon reduction and increased efficiency, the builder said. 

In addition, the newbuilds each feature an optimized hull design for enhanced speed and fuel efficiency, as well as bespoke aft landing for specific operational requirements and upgraded HVAC systems to meet geographical conditions.

Mohamed Al Ali, Senior Vice President of Offshore Logistics for ADNOC L&S, said, “We are excited to receive these two class-leading vessels equipped with new technologies, and would like to thank Strategic Marine for this collaborative effort towards our similar goals of carbon reduction and enhanced operational safety catered for the maritime industry.”

Chan Eng Yew, CEO of Strategic Marine, said, "We are thrilled to deliver these cutting-edge Fast Crew Boats to ADNOC. These deliveries underscores our dedication to providing innovative solutions that enhance offshore operations."

Shipbuilding Offshore Crewboats Vessels Middle East

Related Offshore News

The 80-meter-long BOS Princess was built in 2015. (Photo: Britoil Offshore Services)

Britoil PSV Pegged for Geotechnical Drilling Conversion
The United States’ first domestically built WTIV, Dominion Energy’s Charybdis, is currently under construction at Seatrium AmFELS in Brownsville, Texas, and is slated for delivery in 2025. (Photo: Dominion Energy)

Cost of US-built WTIV Charybdis Balloons to $715 Million

Insight

Namibia: The Newest Most Promising Deepwater Rig Demand Hotspot

Namibia: The Newest Most Promi

Video

Mind the Drivetrain

Mind the Drivetrain

Current News

Fugro Pioneer’s Conversion to Methanol Fuel Underway

Fugro Pioneer’s Conversion to

Viridien Starts Sparse OBN Project in the Gulf of Mexico

Viridien Starts Sparse OBN Pro

SLB Launches Carbon Storage Well Integrity Assessment Tool

SLB Launches Carbon Storage We

Cadeler Boasts Record High Order Backlog

Cadeler Boasts Record High Ord

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine