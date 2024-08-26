Anasuria Hibiscus taps Ocean Installer for 'Sizeable' Subsea Tie-Back Project

Ocean Installer won 'a sizeable' project from Anasuria Hibiscus UK Limited as part of a new frame agreement for offshore construction. The Teal West Development comprises a subsea tie-back to the Anasuria FPSO. The scope of work on Teal West includes installation of manifold, flowlines, umbilicals, the associate risers and tie-in and protection for all. Offshore operations are schedule for fall 2025.

The Teal West oilfield lies in the production license P2535 in the UK Continental Shelf Block 21/24d of the Central North Sea. The field is located approximately 155km north-east of Peterhead and 87km west of the UK-Norway median, at a water depth of 90m. The Anasuria FPSO is located roughly 4km south-east of the proposed Teal West drill center and 127km east of Aberdeen, Scotland, UK.

The FPSO was installed and commissioned in 1996 and is operated by Anasuria Operating Company, a 50/50 joint venture between Ping Petroleum UK and Anasuria Hibiscus UK, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad. The Guillemot A, Cook, Teal, and Teal South fields are all tied back to the Anasuria FPSO.