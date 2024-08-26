Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Anasuria Hibiscus taps Ocean Installer for 'Sizeable' Subsea Tie-Back Project

Image courtesy Ocean Installer
Image courtesy Ocean Installer
The scope of work on Teal West includes installation of manifold, flowlines, umbilicals, the associate risers and tie-in and protection for all. Offshore operations are schedule for fall 2025. Image courtesy Ocean Installer
The scope of work on Teal West includes installation of manifold, flowlines, umbilicals, the associate risers and tie-in and protection for all. Offshore operations are schedule for fall 2025. Image courtesy Ocean Installer
Ocean Installer CEO Kevin Murphy. Image courtesy Ocean Installer
Ocean Installer CEO Kevin Murphy. Image courtesy Ocean Installer

Ocean Installer won 'a sizeable' project from Anasuria Hibiscus UK Limited as part of a new frame agreement for offshore construction. The Teal West Development comprises a subsea tie-back to the Anasuria FPSO. The scope of work on Teal West includes installation of manifold, flowlines, umbilicals, the associate risers and tie-in and protection for all. Offshore operations are schedule for fall 2025. 

The Teal West oilfield lies in the production license P2535 in the UK Continental Shelf Block 21/24d of the Central North Sea. The field is located approximately 155km north-east of Peterhead and 87km west of the UK-Norway median, at a water depth of 90m. The Anasuria FPSO is located roughly 4km south-east of the proposed Teal West drill center and 127km east of Aberdeen, Scotland, UK. 

The FPSO was installed and commissioned in 1996 and is operated by Anasuria Operating Company, a 50/50 joint venture between Ping Petroleum UK and Anasuria Hibiscus UK, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad. The Guillemot A, Cook, Teal, and Teal South fields are all tied back to the Anasuria FPSO. 

People & Company News Technology Contracts People Subsea Pipelines Industry News Subsea Tiebacks

Related Offshore News

An installation of the AOGV on large-diameter piping. Image courtesy Izomax

Izomax Wins a Milestone Contract with Shell

Aker BP, Aize Expand with SaaS Partnership

Insight

OPEC⁺ Faces Moment of Truth on Planned Output Increase

OPEC⁺ Faces Moment of Truth on

Video

Mind the Drivetrain

Mind the Drivetrain

Current News

Cyprus Sets Deadline for Aphrodite Development Plan

Cyprus Sets Deadline for Aphro

Østensjø Rederi Orders Offshore Support Vessel from Gondan

Østensjø Rederi Orders Offshor

Wood Advances CCS Projects Offshore Norway

Wood Advances CCS Projects Off

Ammonia Fuelled Platform Supply Vessels to Cut GHG Emissions 70%

Ammonia Fuelled Platform Suppl

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine