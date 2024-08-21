Prosafe Lands Contract for Safe Boreas

Prosafe announced it has secured a contract for one of its semi-submersible accommodation vessels, Safe Boreas.

In May, the Oslo-listed company said it was awarded a conditional letter of intent by an undisclosed client for the provision to provide gangway connected operations to support a project off the coast of Western Australia for a firm period of 15 months with up to six months of options.

Prosafe now advises that the contract has been signed. The deal is worth approximately $75 million to $100 million, depending on options, Prosafe said.

The Safe Boreas will mobilize from the North Sea within Q2 2025 and will undergo its five-yearly special periodic survey and other maintenance works prior to commencement of the contract.

Delivered in 2015, Safe Boreas was built at Jurong Shipyard, Singapore, to the GVA 3000E design and is equipped with a DP3 system and 12-point wire mooring arrangement providing maximum cost efficiency and flexibility. The unit features beds for 450 persons in single man cabins and a large deck area of more than 1000m² and two 50 tonne cranes.