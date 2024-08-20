Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
TGS Wins Extension to GOM Ocean Bottom Node Program

TGS won an Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) data acquisition contract in North America. This four-month extension to an existing contract will build on existing operations, reinforcing TGS' position in the market and underscoring the commitment to delivering high-quality seismic data solutions. 

The project is expected to enhance the client's seismic data acquisition capabilities, facilitating more informed decision making.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, commented: "This extension to an existing program demonstrates the dynamic role that TGS plays in providing our clients with superior seismic data and our adaptable service delivery. We are pleased to continue our efforts in North America and look forward to supporting our client's needs with our advanced acquisition solutions."

