Libya's Waha Oilfield Resumes

Copyright daboost/AdobeStock
 Maintenance on the Zaggut-Sidra pipeline linking Libya's Waha oilfield to the port of Es-Sider has been completed and flows have resumed, Waha Oil Company said on Friday.

Oil production from the field is expected to return to normal levels in the coming hours, the company said in a statement.

Production was suspended for maintenance early this week after a fire broke out at the pipeline.

An engineer from Es Sider port told Reuters that one tanker is currently onloading in the port and another is waiting to enter the port. Waha, a subsidiary of Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC), operates as a joint venture with TotalEnergies TTEF.PA and ConocoPhillips COP.N. The company runs five main fields: Waha - which produces more than 100,000 bpd - Gallo, Al-Fargh, Al-Samah and Al-Dhahra.

The company's total production capacity is about 300,000 bpd, which is exported through Es Sider terminal.

(Reuters)

