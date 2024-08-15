Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Subsea7 Hires GEG to Fabricate Subsea Spools for Aker BP’s Yggdrasil Field

Port of Nigg (Credit: GEG)

Global Energy Group (GEG) has been awarded a contract from Subsea7 Norway, to fabricate 134 subsea spools for the Aker BP-operated Yggdrasil field in the North Sea.

The work will be executed from GEG’s flagship multi-user energy facility at the Port of Nigg, which features some of the largest construction and assembly shops in the UK, as well as extensive laydown areas adjacent to deep-water quaysides.

The fabrication of the 134 subsea spools will begin this summer, representing two years of consistent fabrication work onsite.

Due to the size and scale of the contract, GEG will shortly be undertaking a substantial recruitment drive focused on key fabrication operations at the Port of Nigg. 

"We are delighted to secure these contracts from Subsea7 Norway and look forward to building on our longstanding relationship with the team to deliver these important subsea components,” said Dave MacKay, General Manager of Global Energy Group Fabrication at the Port of Nigg.

Yggdrasil consists of the Hugin, Fulla and Munin license groups. The area is located between Alvheim and Oseberg in the North Sea.

Aker BP’s partners for the development are Equinor and PGNIG Upstream Norway. Gross resources in the area are more than 700 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Extensive new infrastructure is planned, including three platforms, nine subsea templates, new pipelines for oil and gas export and power from shore. The entire Yggdrasil area will be remotely operated from an integrated operations center and control room onshore in Stavanger.

