SPE Offshore Europe Gets New Delivery Team

A new team is heading up the organization of SPE Offshore Europe (OE) at RX Global, in partnership with SPE, in the biennial event to be held at P&J Live in U.K. in September 2025.

David Ince has been appointed as SPE Offshore Europe Exhibition Director and Michael Enser as Marketing Manager, with both continuing to be responsible for the delivery of Oceanology International (Oi) in London, another RX Global event.

Ince has spent the last 11 years in event management at RX Global, working on several energy and marine events, including OE from 2013-2016 and the SPE Intelligent Energy and Arctic & Extreme Environment events.

Gareth Rapley is taking over from Jonathan Heastie as Energy & Marine Portfolio Director responsible for All-Energy and Oceanology International as well as OE. Jonathan is now overseeing RX Global’s recently acquired portfolio of worldwide hydrogen events.

Rapley brings more than 15 years of events leadership and energy experience having previously worked for RX Global on OE for nine years, latterly as Exhibition Director before spending three years in the Middle East with dmg events and Informa Markets. Most recently, he returned to London as Director of The London Book Fair.

“It is an exciting and challenging time to be rejoining the energy industry. SPE Offshore Europe, All-Energy and Oceanology International combine to represent many facets of the energy and marine industries. These are valuable national assets that need to be secured and developed to continue to deliver for the UK and our events provide very successful platforms to further these aims,” said Gareth Rapley, Portfolio Director – Energy & Marine at RX Global.

Approximately 30,000 people and 800 exhibitors attended the 50th anniversary edition of SPE Offshore in 2023, with the next event taking place in Aberdeen, from 2-5 September 2025.