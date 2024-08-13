Anglo-Eastern to Manage Windcat’s Hydrogen-Powered CSOV

Offshore personnel transfer company Windcat, part of CMB.TECH, has partnered with Anglo-Eastern for the technical and crewing management of the first out six ordered hydrogen-powered Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs).

Windcat has ordered six Elevation Series CSOVs, to be built by Damen Shipyards, with the latest ordered placed in July 2024.

Windcat already collaborated with Anglo-Eastern Technical Services (AETS), Anglo-Eastern's technical consulting arm, which was tasked with overseeing the construction of six CSOVs in October 2021.

These vessels will enter Anglo-Eastern's management upon delivery, strengthening the relationship between Anglo-Eastern and the CMB.TECH group, specifically in establishing a partnership with Windcat.

The 87-meter-long, 20-meter-wide CSOVs will be powered by hydrogen. A total of six vessels will be constructed at the Ha Long Shipyard in Vietnam and operated by Windcat. The first Windcat CSOV will be delivered into operations in 2025.

In line with CMB.TECH's commitment to decarbonizing the shipping industry, these vessels will be equipped with dual-fuel hydrogen engines, enabling lower emissions. Notably, these are the first ships of this type to operate using hydrogen.

“Anglo-Eastern is grateful for the trust placed in us by Windcat to be a part of this innovative project developing the next generation of hydrogen-powered offshore vessels. By combining our deep industry knowledge and shared vision for a greener future, we are confident this investment in clean energy technology will pave the way for more environmentally responsible maritime solutions,” said Bjorn Hojgaard, CEO of Anglo-Eastern.

“For us at Windcat, partnering with Anglo-Eastern represents a step forward in our mission to set the standard in the offshore industry. With Anglo-Eastern's extensive global reach and their rich experience in ship management, we can further broaden our horizons,” added Willem Van Der Wel, Windcat’s Managing Director.