Video: Injured Crewmembers Airlifted from Fire-hit Liftboat in the Gulf of Mexico

(Screenshot from USCG video)
Two crewmembers were medecaved on Sunday after being injured in a fire aboard a U.S.-registered liftboat in the Gulf of Mexico, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

At approximately 7:53 p.m. Coast Guard District Eight watchstanders received a notification from the Laredo Offshore Services' liftboat Brazos that two men needed medical attention following a fire on board.

The Coast Guard coordinated the launch of a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Air Station New Orleans to conduct the medevac approximately 40 miles offshore from Marsh Island, La.

The aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the men aboard and transported them to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette, La., the Coast Guard said.

The fire was extinguished, and no pollution was reported. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

