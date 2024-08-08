Italian Firm Gets Electrolyser Assembly Job for Dutch Offshore Wind Farm

CrossWind has awarded Fores Engineering, a subsidiary of the Rosetti Marino Group, a contract for the assembly of 2.5 MW offshore electrolyser for the Hollandse Kust Noord offshore wind farm.

The contract is for the assembly of a 2.5 MW Offshore Electrolyser Package and its associated Balance of Plant (including water treatment plant, hydrogen purification system, and control and telecommunications systems) to be delivered in collaboration with Elogen, a French company providing the electrolyser process design and supply of the electrolyser stacks.

The package is scheduled for installation in 2024 on the Base Load Power Hub (BLPH) platform, currently under construction at the Rosetti Marino construction yard in Italy.

The electrolyser will then be tested, and transported offshore by Rosetti for its installation at the wind farm, located 18.5 kilometers off the Dutch coast in the North Sea, by July-August 2025.

The complete green hydrogen plant will consist of four interconnected container-like shelter for the management of the challenging offshore environment, that will be mounted on the BLPH Platform.

To remind, the 759 MW-rated Hollandse Kust Noord offshore wind farm, developed by CrossWind, a joint venture between Shell and Eneco, started operating in December 2023.

“By the end of 2024, the package will be integrated into the world’s-first platform designed to produce green hydrogen offshore for renewable energy storage, addressing the challenge of intermittency associated with wind and solar power.

“This contract marks a major milestone for Fores Engineering in the green hydrogen market and aligns with our vision of diversifying into renewable energy. We hope to see similar solutions, including larger and modular systems, gaining increasing traction into the market, both onshore and offshore,” said Fabio Iarocci, CEO of Fores Engineering.

“The Offshore Electrolyser Package represents a significant innovation in the field of green hydrogen production, enabling us to enhance the reliability and stability of our renewable energy supply. This project not only exemplifies our commitment to addressing the intermittency of wind and solar power but also sets a benchmark for future offshore renewable energy initiatives,” added Maria Kalogera, Innovations Manager at CrossWind.