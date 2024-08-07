ConocoPhillips Hires Raptor Data for P&A Verification and Validation

Scottish company Raptor Data has secured a contract from ConocoPhillips to manufacture and deploy a fleet of tools for the verification of plug and abandonment (P&A) operations, based on its acoustic telemetry technology, Pathfinder.

The global contract will start with initial deployment in Norway, according to Raptor Data.

The Pathfinder verification and validation equipment incorporates wellbore pressure, temperature, distributed temperature, and broadband statistical acoustic analytics to confirm wellbore plugs are installed reliably and performing as designed.

“I am pleased ConocoPhillips has selected Raptor to further develop and deploy our proprietary acoustic telemetry and wellbore plug verification services.

“ConocoPhillips and Raptor have worked together over several years to refine wellbore plug verification technology, particularly for use with bismuth barriers.

“This contract will enable Raptor Data to deploy systems to ConocoPhillips operations and demonstrate the operational value of this technology for right-first-time barrier installation with quantifiable assurance metrics,” said Paul McClure, Raptor Data CEO.