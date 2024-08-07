Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ConocoPhillips Hires Raptor Data for P&A Verification and Validation

© kittikunfoto / Adobe Stock
© kittikunfoto / Adobe Stock

Scottish company Raptor Data has secured a contract from ConocoPhillips to manufacture and deploy a fleet of tools for the verification of plug and abandonment (P&A) operations, based on its acoustic telemetry technology, Pathfinder.

The global contract will start with initial deployment in Norway, according to Raptor Data.

The Pathfinder verification and validation equipment incorporates wellbore pressure, temperature, distributed temperature, and broadband statistical acoustic analytics to confirm wellbore plugs are installed reliably and performing as designed.

“I am pleased ConocoPhillips has selected Raptor to further develop and deploy our proprietary acoustic telemetry and wellbore plug verification services.

“ConocoPhillips and Raptor have worked together over several years to refine wellbore plug verification technology, particularly for use with bismuth barriers.

“This contract will enable Raptor Data to deploy systems to ConocoPhillips operations and demonstrate the operational value of this technology for right-first-time barrier installation with quantifiable assurance metrics,” said Paul McClure, Raptor Data CEO.

Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: HSM Offshore Energy)

Topside and Jacket for ONE-Dyas’ OW-Powered Gas Platform...
(Credit: OEG Renewables)

OEG Renewables Firms Complete Cable Burial Campaign for...

Insight

Underwater Power Grids Could Revolutionize How the US East Coast Gets Its Electricity

Underwater Power Grids Could R

Video

Topside and Jacket for ONE-Dyas’ OW-Powered Gas Platform Sail Away from HSM’s Shipyard

Topside and Jacket for ONE-Dya

Current News

Oxy Beats Second-quarter Profit Estimates

Oxy Beats Second-quarter Profi

Improved Security Lifts Nigeria's Oil Output

Improved Security Lifts Nigeri

Sea1 to Manage Viking Supply Ships' AHTS Fleet

Sea1 to Manage Viking Supply S

Renewables Expert Zahirovic Joins ORE Catapult Board

Renewables Expert Zahirovic Jo

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine