BlueFloat Selects Site for Floating Wind Demo Project Offshore Taiwan

BlueFloat Energy has revealed the site location for its floating wind project, which will participate in the upcoming floating demonstration program, due to be launched by the Taiwanese government later in 2024.

The ‘Winds of September Phase 1’ project, in development since 2021, will involve the installation of up to 12 floating platforms for expected capacity of 180 MW.

The site is located approximately 23 kilometers offshore from Hsinchu City. An energy yield assessment has already been conducted, informed by the floating lidar deployment campaign launched in March 2023.

Together with a comprehensive Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) process and geophysical surveys to assess key environmental constraints and soil conditions, these efforts have guided the selection and layout design of the project site.

Also, collaboration agreement between BlueFloat Energy and the Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC) for the capacity analysis of Taiwan’s local manufacturing supply chain for floating offshore wind mooring and anchoring systems has also been signed.

The partnership aims to assess and support the development of local supply chains particularly for floating wind technologies, starting with the demonstration program, identifying and evaluating 15 potential suppliers for the mooring and anchoring systems through site visits.

“The score rankings for the Round 3-2 have been released, marking Taiwan’s readiness for entering the era of floating wind. However, timing is critical for successful development: announcing the feed-in tariff and selection rules in Q3-Q4 2024 will give developers the opportunity to conduct site investigations during the 2025 weather window, allowing a Commercial Operation Date (COD) by 2030,” said Michael Pinkerton, BlueFloat Energy Country Manager for Taiwan.

Through the ‘Winds of September Phase 1’ project, the adjustments in maritime engineering, port operations, and the supply chain can be delivered early, given Taiwan’s unique natural environment and regulatory conditions, according to BlueFloat Energy.

This will serve as a foundation for the ‘Winds of September – Phase 2’ project for participating in Zonal Development R3-3 bidding.

The ultimate goal is to accomplish large-scale commercial development of floating technology in Taiwan in order to achieve the country’s offshore wind installation targets for 2035, as the potential for bottom-fixed projects is nearly exhausted.