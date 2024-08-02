Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Prysmian Gets $647M Job to Install Australia’s Green Interconnector

Leonardo da Vinci CLV (Credit: Prysmian)
Leonardo da Vinci CLV (Credit: Prysmian)

Italian cable maker and installation services provider Prysmian has signed a contract, worth around $647 million (€600 million), to supply and install new interconnector between Victoria and Tasmania that will facilitate the flow of renewable energy between the two Australia’s states.

The start of the works is subject to the issuance of a notice to proceed, which is expected by August 2025.

Prysmian will design, test, supply and install a HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) cable system, consisting of 320 kV single-core cables with XLPE insulation and single-wire armouring, covering both submarine and land sections.

The company will also provide a fully integrated PRY-CAM permanent monitoring system.

The cables for the Marinus Link project will span 345 km – 255 km undersea across Bass Strait and 90 km underground in Gippsland, Victoria, with the completion date set for 2030.

With a capacity of 750 MW for the first stage, the Marinus Link will facilitate the flow of electricity and telecommunications between the two states, enabling an efficient transfer of power from the areas where renewable energy is generated to those where it is needed.

Subsea cables will be produced at Prysmian’s facilities in Italy, while land cables will be produced in the Netherlands or France.

Installation operations will be conducted with Prysmian’s cable-laying vessel (CLV) Leonardo da Vinci.

"This project strengthens our global leadership, as well as our position in Oceania's fast-growing renewables market. We are proud to support Australia in its goal to combine the benefits of renewable energy to deliver low-cost, reliable, and clean energy to customers,” said Hakan Ozmen, EVP Transmission at Prysmian.

