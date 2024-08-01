Petrofac Secures Multi-Million-Dollar FEED Contract for Aramis CCS Project

TotalEnergies EP Nederland has awarded a multi-million-dollar front-end-engineering design (FEED) contract to Petrobras for a CO2 injection platform as part of the Aramis carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in the Netherlands.

The project involves the decommissioning of topsides and installation of a new repurposed platform connecting to the Aramis CO2 distribution network.

This follows the award of a FEED to Petrofac earlier this year covering the design of the 32-inch CO2 trunkline, including onshore, landfall and offshore sections, together with the offshore CO distribution hub platform for the Aramis system.

“This award demonstrates confidence in our abilities to provide vital engineering and project delivery expertise to projects that span the CCS value chain.

“This project, associated with the overall Aramis development, is another key component to the Netherlands’ ambitions to capture millions of tonnes of CO2 from industrial emitters in the region. We are immensely proud to be making an important contribution to these ambitions,” said John Pearson, Chief Operating Officer, Energy Transition Projects, Petrofac.

The Aramis project aims to contribute to the reduction of CO₂ emissions for hard-to-abate industries. It will do this by providing CO₂ transport to unlock storage capacity for the industry.

The CO₂ will be stored in depleted offshore gas fields, deep under the North Sea. It will be based on an ‘open access’ philosophy so that other industrial customers and storage fields can be added incrementally to the system.

The project’s location on the Maasvlakte in the Port of Rotterdam makes the CO₂ transport and storage service accessible to various industrial clusters.

It is being developed as part of the partnership between TotalEnergies, Shell Netherlands, Energie Beheer Nederland (EBN), and Gasunie.