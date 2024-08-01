Rana, MDL Conclude Pipe Installation in Mediterranean

Maritime Developments (MDL) has supported Italian underwater contractor Rana Diving in a rigid pipe installation in the Mediterranean.

MDL’s 2-track tensioner spread was mobilized onboard a moored barge - AD3 - to install 4 km of 4-inch rigid pipeline off the east coast of Italy.

By using MDL’s portable technology, Rana was able to successfully perform the operation from their locally available vessel.

“Since the first contact, MDL was immediately very keen to give the required support, providing in a very short timeframe a solution suitable for our specific project.

“Office personnel was at all times available to support us during the whole process. Last but not the least, offshore personnel are very skilled, professional and always keen to work and provide support,” said Riccardo Amato, Rana Installation Manager and Project Manager.

“In this case, by supplying our proven technology, experienced field service personnel and engineering support, we helped Rana - a diving expert - to safely and confidently diversify their services into pipelay operations.

“On their part, Rana were able to perform the installation without the need for a specialist construction vessel or the involvement of an EPIC,” added Alexander Wilson, MDL Flexlay Solutions Unit Lead.