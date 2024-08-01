Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
BP Hires Transocean’s Ultra-Deepwater Drillship for Gulf of Mexico Ops

Deepwater Invictus drillship (Credit: Screenshot/Video by Transocean)
Offshore drilling contractor Transocean has secured a $531 million contract with BP for its ultra-deepwater drillship Deepwater Invictus.

Under the 1,095-day contract, the Deepwater Invictus will be deployed in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The program is expected to being in the first quarter of 2025.

The contract is estimated to contribute approximately $531 million in backlog for Transocean, excluding additional services and a mobilization fee, the company said.

The Deepwater Invictus is a 2014-built DSME 12000 ultra-deepwater drillship. It can operate at 12,000 feet of water depth and its maximum drilling depth is 40,000 feet.

The rig can accommodate 200 people.

