OEG Offshore Inks Deal with Decommissioning Firm for Helifuel Inspection Services

OEG Offshore has secured a long-term Master Services Agreement (MSA) with a tier 1 well decommissioning company to provide helifuel inspections and aviation support services across the company’s offshore assets.

The contract will see OEG Offshore deliver a comprehensive range of support services compliant with CAP437 guidelines including inspection of helicopter refueling systems, rental of transportable helifuel tanks, JET A-1 fuel transit tank filling along with the potential for helifuel system design and manufacture as required.

In addition, OEG Offshore will provide helideck surface friction testing, plus spare parts management and technical support services to meet the decommissioning company’s requirements across their UKCS assets.

“Our highly skilled team is ready to assist our client, utilizing over three decades of inspection experience in the offshore aviation industry. As the decommissioning industry expands into clean energy markets, we remain committed to providing exceptional service and contributing to the industry’s growth,” said Clive Hoskisson, Managing Director of OEG Offshore UK.