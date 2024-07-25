Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Crown LNG Picks IKM for Engineering Design of Scottish Floating LNG Terminal

© Evgeny / Adobe Stock
© Evgeny / Adobe Stock

Crown LNG Holdings, a provider of LNG liquefaction and regasification terminal technologies for harsh weather locations, has selected IKM Engineering & Environmental Consultants (IKM) as its partner for the design and engineering of a floating LNG import terminal in the Firth of Forth, Scotland.

The partner appointment represents a critical milestone as Crown LNG advances toward Final Investment Decision (FID) for the Grangemouth project, the company said.

The Grangemouth project, located on the east coast of Scotland, seeks to support the UK’s increasing drive for energy security post-Brexit and in the context of geopolitical impacts on energy markets.

Currently, the UK relies on just three facilities for all of the country’s LNG imports, which increased 74% from 2021 to 2022.

IKM’s mandate will include the Pre-FEED and FEED (front end engineering and design) phases, including project management and execution planning.

Specific services to be provided include consenting, overall process design, facility layout optimization, detailed engineering, and procurement support.

A site study for location of the import facility and LNG vessel access has been completed, and Crown will progress immediately with the consenting process with the Scottish and UK Governments.

Existing power grid and gas grid access is available within ten miles of the proposed site location. Crown will employ a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) technology for the project.

“With an existing presence in Grangemouth and extensive experience across water and energy infrastructure, IKM has the unique capability to support the development and completion of the project safely, effectively and efficiently. The partnership will help to advance our efforts toward FID for this critical project and expand the UK’s energy security through enhanced access to reliable natural gas supplies,” said Swapan Kataria, CEO of Crown LNG.

“IKM is pleased to be supporting Crown LNG’s major investment in the Scottish economy. The project will provide a critical step in the transition to a low carbon economy and provide energy, infrastructure and jobs both in Fife and Grangemouth,” added Ian Maclachlan, IKM’s founder.

Offshore LNG Industry News Activity Infrastructure Terminals

Related Offshore News

© Kalyakan / Adobe Stock

South Korea's KOMIPO Cancels Plans for LNG Import Terminal
Artist’s Rendering of Cedar FLNG (Credit: Cedar LNG)

French Company Secures Work On $4B Cedar FLNG Scheme

Insight

Preparing for Floating Wind – Leveraging the Oil & Gas Supply Chain

Preparing for Floating Wind –

Video

Balmoral Leverages O&G Expertise into New Energy Markets

Balmoral Leverages O&G Experti

Current News

GA Drilling Teams Up with Petrobras for Next-Gen Downhole Drilling Systems

GA Drilling Teams Up with Petr

TotalEnergies Q2 Earnings Fall 6% on Weak Refined Product and Gas Demand

TotalEnergies Q2 Earnings Fall

Crown LNG Picks IKM for Engineering Design of Scottish Floating LNG Terminal

Crown LNG Picks IKM for Engine

GB Energy and Crown Estate Launch Offshore Wind Partnership

GB Energy and Crown Estate Lau

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine