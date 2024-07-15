Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Cadeler Lines Up OW Turbine Installation Campaign in 2029

(Credit: Cadeler)
(Credit: Cadeler)

Danish offshore wind installation firm Cadeler has signed a preferred supplier agreement to secure vessel capacity with an undisclosed client, to transport and install offshore wind turbines.

The installation campaign is due to commence in 2029 for an undisclosed client and project.t

The effectiveness of the agreement is contingent upon the client’s success in a future auction, Cadeler noted.

In May, Cadeler placed a $400 million order to COSCO Heavy Industries for the construction of its third A-class wind farm installation vessel, capable of transporting and installing seven complete 15 MW turbine sets per one loading.

Later that month, Cadeler signed installation vessel reservation agreement with another undisclosed client, valued up to $760 million, for upcoming wind farm installation projects.

