Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ABS Issues AiP for Pengrui and COSCO Gangway Design

Rendering of the gangway and its planned installation on the BOE DEMPSEY (Credit: Pengrui, COSCO)
Rendering of the gangway and its planned installation on the BOE DEMPSEY (Credit: Pengrui, COSCO)
Rendering of the gangway and its planned installation on the BOE DEMPSEY (Credit: Pengrui, COSCO)
Rendering of the gangway and its planned installation on the BOE DEMPSEY (Credit: Pengrui, COSCO)

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has issued an approval in principle (AIP) to Nantong Pengrui Offshore Technology and COSCO Shipping Shipyard (Nantong) for its novel design of an offshore access gangway.

The motion compensated, active and passive, gangway design offers a solution for the growing demand for efficient access for service operation vessels (SOVs) supporting wind turbines and offshore platforms.

ABS completed design reviews based on class and statutory requirements.

“Transferring personnel to and from offshore facilities is one of the most hazardous operations in the business. This new design from Pengrui and COSCO promises an efficient gangway system to support the growing demand from alternative energy producers and traditional offshore platforms alike,” said Gareth Burton, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Engineering.

Later this year, the gangway will be permanently fixed on the BOE DEMPSEY, a platform support vessel currently converting into a construction service operation vessel that will support wind farms in the South China Sea.

Offshore Marine Equipment Vessels Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Offshore Wind Certification

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Huisman)

Huisman Set to Equip Cadeler’s OW Jack-Ups with Cranes and...
(Credit: Strategic Marine)

Louis Dreyfus Orders Pair of New CTVs from Strategic...

Insight

Preparing for Floating Wind – Leveraging the Oil & Gas Supply Chain

Preparing for Floating Wind –

Video

Balmoral Leverages O&G Expertise into New Energy Markets

Balmoral Leverages O&G Experti

Current News

Miko to Supply Hull Closure for Equinor FPSO Raia

Miko to Supply Hull Closure fo

Shell's Bet on Gas Boom Takes Shape with String of Deals

Shell's Bet on Gas Boom Takes

FPSO Newbuild for Petrobras’ Búzios Field Taking Shape in China

FPSO Newbuild for Petrobras’ B

ABS Issues AiP for Pengrui and COSCO Gangway Design

ABS Issues AiP for Pengrui and

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine