ABS Issues AiP for Pengrui and COSCO Gangway Design

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has issued an approval in principle (AIP) to Nantong Pengrui Offshore Technology and COSCO Shipping Shipyard (Nantong) for its novel design of an offshore access gangway.

The motion compensated, active and passive, gangway design offers a solution for the growing demand for efficient access for service operation vessels (SOVs) supporting wind turbines and offshore platforms.

ABS completed design reviews based on class and statutory requirements.

“Transferring personnel to and from offshore facilities is one of the most hazardous operations in the business. This new design from Pengrui and COSCO promises an efficient gangway system to support the growing demand from alternative energy producers and traditional offshore platforms alike,” said Gareth Burton, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Engineering.

Later this year, the gangway will be permanently fixed on the BOE DEMPSEY, a platform support vessel currently converting into a construction service operation vessel that will support wind farms in the South China Sea.