Petrogas E&P Starts Producing Gas from North Sea Platform

Petrogas E&P Netherlands, part of Oman-based Petrogas E&P, has achieved first gas production from the field in the Dutch North Sea.

Petrogas E&P Netherlands, along with its partners EBN, Rockrose and TAQA Offshore, started producing gas from the first well on the B10 platform on July 6, 2024.

The achievement follows the first production from the A15 platform, said to be the ‘zero emission’ platform, in February 2024 as part of the Stage 2+ Project in the Dutch North Sea.

Petrogas E&P Brings Dutch Gas Project On Stream

The company is using Noble Corporation's Noble Resolute drilling rig, which will continue to drill and complete the remaining two wells at B10 which, due for completion in August.

Both A15 and B10 platforms are based on a tripod design with a minimum facilities topside.