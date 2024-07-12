Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petrogas E&P Starts Producing Gas from North Sea Platform

(Credit: Petrogas E&P Netherlands)
(Credit: Petrogas E&P Netherlands)

Petrogas E&P Netherlands, part of Oman-based Petrogas E&P, has achieved first gas production from the field in the Dutch North Sea.

Petrogas E&P Netherlands, along with its partners EBN, Rockrose and TAQA Offshore, started producing gas from the first well on the B10 platform on July 6, 2024.

The achievement follows the first production from the A15 platform, said to be the ‘zero emission’ platform, in February 2024 as part of the Stage 2+ Project in the Dutch North Sea.

Petrogas E&P Brings Dutch Gas Project On Stream

The company is using Noble Corporation's Noble Resolute drilling rig, which will continue to drill and complete the remaining two wells at B10 which, due for completion in August.

Both A15 and B10 platforms are based on a tripod design with a minimum facilities topside.

North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Production Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

The Kristin platform in the Norwegian Sea (Credit: Marit Hommedal / Equinor)

Equinor Starts Production from Kristin South Off Norway
© MR.Zanis / Adobe Stock

North Sea Oil Producers Urge Labour's Starmer for Tax...

Insight

Preparing for Floating Wind – Leveraging the Oil & Gas Supply Chain

Preparing for Floating Wind –

Video

Balmoral Leverages O&G Expertise into New Energy Markets

Balmoral Leverages O&G Experti

Current News

Miko to Supply Hull Closure for Equinor FPSO Raia

Miko to Supply Hull Closure fo

Shell's Bet on Gas Boom Takes Shape with String of Deals

Shell's Bet on Gas Boom Takes

FPSO Newbuild for Petrobras’ Búzios Field Taking Shape in China

FPSO Newbuild for Petrobras’ B

ABS Issues AiP for Pengrui and COSCO Gangway Design

ABS Issues AiP for Pengrui and

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine