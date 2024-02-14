Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Petrogas E&P Brings Dutch Gas Project On Stream

A15 platform (Credit:Petrogas E&P Netherlands)
A15 platform (Credit:Petrogas E&P Netherlands)

Petrogas E&P Netherlands, part of Oman-based Petrogas E&P, has started producing gas from the A15 platform installed in the Dutch North Sea.

Petrogas E&P Netherlands, along with its partners EBN, Rockrose, and TAQA, produced first gas from the A15 project on February 12, 2024.

The milestone was achieved using ‘zero emission’ A15 platform. Enersea was in charge of front-end engineering and design (FEED) of the A15 and B10 gas fields, as part of the contract awarded in 2021, which also included subsea scope and the brownfield modifications on the A12CPP platform.

Both platforms are based on a tripod design with a minimum facilities topside.

Having taken project sanction end March 2022, Petrogas E&P Netherlands worked with key partners Enersea, HSM Offshore Energy, Heerema Marine Contractors, Allseas, Noble Drilling, Bluestream and DCN Diving to build the A15 platform, and drill three wells as part of the project.

All three wells are now online, providing much needed domestic gas to the Netherlands.

