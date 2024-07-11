Atlantic Shores, Attentive Energy Place Bids to NJ's Offshore Wind Solicitation

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind and Attentive Energy have submitted proposals for New Jersey’s fourth offshore wind solicitation.

New Jersey’s application window for the fourth solicitation was opened since April 30 until July 10, 2024, with the aim of attracting projects best positioned to deliver offshore wind energy to the U.S. state.

Atlantic Shores submitted proposals for Atlantic Shores Projects 1 and 2, rated at 1,510 MW and 1,327 MW respectively, stating the projects are ‘best positioned to deliver safe, reliable, renewable power in support of New Jersey’s goal of achieving 100% clean energy by 2035 and 11,000 megawatts of offshore wind installed by 2040’.

Combined, these projects will generate more than 2,800 MW of electricity, enough to serve more than one million New Jersey homes.

If selected, Atlantic Shores Projects 1 and 2 will be the first movers for New Jersey’s offshore wind industry and enable all future offshore wind projects to be delivered later this decade, according to Atlantic Shores, a joint venture between Shell New and EDF.

“Our proposal serves to expand and enhance existing strategic partnerships while growing our portfolio of economic development initiatives across the Garden State. Working with our host community partners, we are keen to continue securing critical supply chain investments that will create great paying union jobs, support local workforce development, and contribute to economic prosperity across New Jersey,” said Joris Veldhoven, Chief Executive Officer, Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind.

The proposal from Attentive Energy, a joint venture between Corio Generation and TotalEnergies, follows the securing of Offshore Renewable Energy Credit (OREC) in New Jersey for the Attentive Energy Two (AE2) project earlier in 2024.

With the new proposal, Alternative Energy said it proposes to New Jersey ‘a consistent and holistic vision’ prepared to build off of the momentum and early successes of its AE2 project.

“This proposal reflects a statewide opportunity to continue investing in communities and organizations that will grow the offshore wind opportunity across New Jersey,” said Alternative Energy.