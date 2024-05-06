Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
New Jersey Launches Fourth Offshore Wind Call

© twixter / Adobe Stock

The U.S. state of New Jersey has opened the fourth solicitation for offshore wind development, seeking to award up to 4 GW of new generation capacity.

The application window for the fourth solicitation has been opened on April 30, and will accept application until July 10, 2024.

The fourth solicitation seeks to award between 1.2 GW and approximately 4 GW of offshore wind generation capacity. In the process of meeting New Jersey’s procurement goals, the fourth solicitation aims to encourage competition, promote economic development, and combat climate impacts, all at the lowest reasonable cost and lowest risk to New Jersey ratepayers.

“This latest solicitation is further proof of our commitment to building a strong and thriving offshore wind industry that will deliver undeniable economic and environmental benefits to our state, for both this generation and the next,” said Governor Phil Murphy. “New Jersey Board of Public Utilities’ (NJBPU) latest solicitation will help guarantee that New Jersey residents have access to clean, affordable energy produced right here at home and powered by our very own union workforce.”

“After gathering valuable and robust feedback from stakeholders, the NJBPU is proud to release its fourth offshore wind SGD. We look forward to considering the next round of applications as we continue to combat the intensifying climate crisis and solidify New Jersey as a national offshore wind hub,” added Christine Guhl-Sadovy, NJBPU President.

In its most recent solicitation, on January 24, 2024, the board awarded two of New Jersey’s largest offshore wind projects to date, the 1,342 MW Attentive Energy Two project and the 2,400 MW Leading Light Wind project.

Together, the projects are anticipated to produce $6.8 billion in economic benefits to the state, including roughly 4,350 new jobs in direct construction and maintenance of offshore wind farms, as well as jobs in the offshore wind supply chain and in related fields.

