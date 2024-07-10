New 250kW Hydrogen Fuel Cell Prepped for Maritime

Sydrogen Energy Pte. Ltd. (Sydrogen), a Singapore-based fuel cell components and systems company, announced its entry into the maritime market with a 250 kW fuel cell power module. Developed in a collaboration signed with Shanghai Hydrogen Propulsion Technology Co., Ltd. (SHPT), this system aims to accelerate the adoption of hydrogen technology in the shipping industry, supporting Singapore's maritime decarbonization goals.

"Through a slew of initiatives both on shore, and at sea, the MPA is working towards the digitalization and decarbonization of the global maritime community," said TEO Eng Dih, Chief Executive of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA). "We are heartened to see local companies such as Sydrogen making bold strides in developing innovative technologies that can enable vessel builders with more options to accelerate our energy transition goals collectively."

This 250 kW hydrogen fuel cell power module, incorporating advanced cooling systems, is scalable from kW to MW for large and small vessels, and capable of accepting reformed fuels. Developed in Singapore for the international market, this maritime fuel cell power module will convert hydrogen from various sources and produce clean electricity without carbon emissions. This represents a significant milestone in the company's growth journey and a broader industry's shift towards clean energy.

At the heart of this innovative solution is Sydrogen's proprietary metal bipolar plate technology, SydroDIAMOND, which is designed to offer durable, high-performing components for the fuel cell stack. The technology is expected to significantly enhance the longevity and efficiency of maritime fuel cell systems.

The system is scheduled for availability in 2025.