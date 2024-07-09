Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Sulmara Wraps Up Site Characterization Survey at Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan

(Credit: Sulmara)
Scottish subsea specialist Sulmara has completed a site characterization survey for the Formosa 4 offshore wind farm in Taiwan, being developed by Synera Renewable Energy (SRE).

Sulmara’s team employed a multi-platform approach running the sensors to meet the specified data coverage and data quality requirements. The company also utilized a dedicated survey vessel, a large USV and a smaller nearshore USV to acquire the data.

 “When we began assessing the needs of this project, it was clear that a conventional approach would not be suitable due to the challenges in maintaining data coverage and quality across the entire site, which would have brought risks for our client.

“We developed a multi-platform approach for the project, to deliver continuity and consistency in data acquisition from offshore to landfall,” said James Hope, Sulmara Regional Director – Eastern Hemisphere.

The Formosa 4 offshore wind farm, jointly developed by Synera Renewable Energy and its local partners, is a large-scale renewable energy project located approximately 19 kilometres off the coast of Tongxiao Township, Miaoli County in north-western Taiwan.

At the end of 2022, Formosa 4 was awarded 495 MW of development capacity by the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Offshore Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Asia Offshore Wind Offshore Survey

