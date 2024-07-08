Interocean Opens New Scotland Facilities

Interocean Marine Services announced its expansion into new Aberdeen and Glasgow premises, reinforcing growth for the maritime experts.

Coordinated by FG Burnett, the new Aberdeen warehouse and workshop facility - which are located in Aberdeen’s City South Business Park - will act as an operational base for 45 of Interocean’s commercial, operational, finance, and support personnel. Developed by Dandara, the City South business park occupies 40 acres of land in Europe’s energy capital.

Targeting team growth of 20% over the next year, the Aberdeen expansion further strengthens the company’s position within the industry following the opening of a new Head Office in Glasgow in late 2023. Located in Glasgow City Centre, the new office situates Interocean in the heart of Scotland’s maritime and renewables hub.

The announcement follows Interocean’s Elios 3 UT drone demonstration on the VALARIS Viking jack-up rig earlier this year. Committed to providing leading visual, conventional, and advanced NDT inspections, Interocean is one of the first companies in the world to offer this technology.

Interocean CCO, Alex Clark, said, "Over the last year we have committed to significant investment in our technology and infrastructure to ensure we continue to deliver leading services across the energy and maritime industries. In line with our company values, it was important for our new Aberdeen facility to meet the highest quality standards, with a particular focus on sustainability and energy efficiency, so we are delighted to have worked with Dandara and FG Burnett to ensure these requirements were met."