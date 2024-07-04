Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

EU Approves Major $11.6B Investment in French Offshore Wind

© twixter / Adobe Stock
© twixter / Adobe Stock

The European Commission has approved a $11.64 billion (€10.82 billion) French scheme to support the deployment of offshore wind energy, which will help foster the transition towards a net-zero economy.

The state aid scheme will run for 20 years. In particular, the measure will support the construction and operation of two bottom-fixed offshore wind farms - one in the South Atlantic zone and another in the Centre Manche 2 zone in Normandy.

The South Atlantic wind farm is expected to have a capacity of 1000 to 1200 MW and to generate at least 3,9 TWh of renewable electricity per year.

The Normandy wind farm is expected to have a capacity of 1400 to 1600 MW and to generate at least 6,1 TWh of renewable electricity per year.

The aid will be granted on the basis of transparent and non-discriminatory bidding processes, which will be organized to select one beneficiary per offshore zone.

Under this scheme, the aid will take the form of a monthly variable premium under a two-way contract for difference (CfD), which will be calculated by comparing a reference price, determined in the tender offer of the beneficiary (pay as bid), to the market price for electricity.

When the market price is below the reference price, the beneficiaries will be entitled to receive payments equal to the difference between the two prices.

However, when the market price is above the reference price, the beneficiary will have to pay the difference between the two prices to the French authorities.

According to the European Commission, the aid will be grated before December 31, 2025.

“With this €10.82 billion scheme, France can deploy offshore wind capacities faster, in line with the EU Strategy on Offshore Renewable Energy. It will also help France reduce its dependence on Russian fossil fuels, while ensuring that any potential competition distortions are kept to the minimum,” said Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice-President in charge of competition policy.

Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

© badahos / Adobe Stock

Iberdrola Gives Go-Ahead for Its Third Offshore Wind Farm...
Vestas' V236-15.0 MW wind turbine (Credit: Vestas)

Germany Greenlights First Phase of RWE’s 1.6GW Offshore...

Insight

Preparing for Floating Wind – Leveraging the Oil & Gas Supply Chain

Preparing for Floating Wind –

Video

Balmoral Leverages O&G Expertise into New Energy Markets

Balmoral Leverages O&G Experti

Current News

EU Approves Major $11.6B Investment in French Offshore Wind

EU Approves Major $11.6B Inves

Louis Dreyfus Orders Pair of New CTVs from Strategic Marine

Louis Dreyfus Orders Pair of N

SolarDuck, RWE Install Offshore Solar Pilot in Dutch North Sea

SolarDuck, RWE Install Offshor

Technip Energies and Partners to Develop Reusable Floating Wind Anchors

Technip Energies and Partners

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine