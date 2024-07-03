First Oil Starts Flowing at Winterfell Field in US Gulf of Mexico

Texas-based exploration and production company Beacon Offshore Energy has achieved first oil production at the Winterfell development in the Green Canyon area of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Winterfell is a phased development with the initial two production wells of the first phase now online and ramping up production.

A third well is currently being drilled and is expected to be online by the end of the third quarter of 2024.

The three initial wells are expected to deliver gross production of approximately 20,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).

Winterfell is a Miocene-aged field discovered in 2021 in water depth of approximately 5,400 feet (around 1,600 meters.

The field has been developed via a 13-mile subsea tieback to the host platform Heidelberg located in Green Canyon Block 860, operated by Occidental Petroleum Corporation (Oxy).

Following the successful drilling and completion of the first two wells and subsea hookup in April 2024, delays in subsequent work resulted in first oil slightly later than initially anticipated.

The first phase of the development, with five wells in total, is expected to deliver around 100 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Winterfell is operated by Beacon Offshore Energy with 35.08% interest, along with partners Kosmos Energy (25.04%), Westlawn Americas Offshore (15.0%), Red Willow (12.5%), Alta Mar Energy (7.55%), CSL Exploration (4.5%), and BOE (0.33%)

“The startup of Winterfell is another significant milestone for Kosmos as we continue to deliver the projects to achieve our growth targets by year-end 2024. With high margin barrels, low carbon intensity and a quick expected payback, Winterfell has the right characteristics for Kosmos’ portfolio.

“Kosmos is eager to continue developing the Greater Winterfell area which we believe has significant future upside potential,” said Andrew G. Inglis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Kosmos.