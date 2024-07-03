Inpex Joins Japan’s Floating Wind Research Association

Inpex Corporation has joined Japan’s Floating Offshore Wind Technology Research Association (FLOWRA).

FLOWRA was established to promote the commercialization of floating offshore wind power generation on a large-scale over a wide area.

By jointly addressing themes on cost and risk reduction as well as technical development, FLOWRA expects to contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral society and the creation of a Japanese floating offshore wind power industry with prospects of expanding into international markets.

Inpex seeks to enhance and emphasize its renewable energy initiatives, which are one of the five net zero businesses outlined in the company’s strategy announced in February 2022.

As part of this, Inpex will accelerate its offshore wind power generation business leveraging its capabilities in the construction and operation of offshore floating facilities cultivated at project sites around the world.

Through taking part in FLOWRA activities, Inpex will seek to improve its knowledge and technical capabilities to further promote its floating offshore wind power business while striving to help realize a net zero carbon society by 2050 and fulfilling its responsibilities for the stable development and supply of diverse and clean energy sources.