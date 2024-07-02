Maersk Forms Dedicated Offshore Wind Installation Business

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

Denmark-based A.P. Moller - Maersk has launched a dedicated division to provide installation services to the growing offshore wind industry.

Maersk Offshore Wind has been formed as a spin off from Maersk Supply Service (MSS), which was acquired by Norwegian offshore supply vessel company DOF Group in a $1.11 billion in a cash and stock deal.

The newly formed company is owned by A.P. Moller Holding and currently has approximately 40 employees. It will market the Wind Installation Vessel (Maersk WIV) concept, developed by MSS. According to Maersk Offshore Wind, the Maersk WIV design and concept are estimated to reduce the installation time of offshore wind turbines by about 30% compared to conventional methods. The first vessel will be delivered in 2025.

“We need new solutions to meet the ambitious goals for offshore wind capacity in Europe and the U.S.,” said Martin Larsen, CFO of A.P. Moller Holding and Chair of Maersk Offshore Wind. “We are establishing Maersk Offshore Wind as an independent entity to leverage our decades of offshore expertise and accelerate the development of the offshore wind industry.”

Michael Reimer Mortensen, previously Chief Commercial Officer at Maersk Supply Service and newly appointed CEO of Maersk Offshore Wind, said, “With our highly skilled and experienced team leveraging decades of expertise in operating large assets and executing complex offshore projects, Maersk Offshore Wind will focus on providing offshore wind installation services worldwide to improve both the installation process and address critical port infrastructure needs.”

Maersk Offshore Wind's Board of Directors consists of Chair Martin Larsen, CFO at A.P. Moller Holding, Morten Engelstoft, professional board member, Marianne Sørensen, professional board member, and Maria Pejter, Head of HR at A.P. Moller Holding.