ERM and Dolphyn Hydrogen Start Offshore Hydrogen Production Trials

Specialist sustainability consultancy ERM has launched offshore trials to test key elements of its innovative Dolphyn Hydrogen process.

Following six years of development, the trials are being conducted in a floating marine environment in Pembroke Port, South Wales. They represent an important step forward in enabling the UK to produce low-carbon hydrogen safely, reliably and at scale.

The Dolphyn Hydrogen process combines electrolysis, desalination and hydrogen production on a floating wind platform. Hydrogen is transported to shore via pipeline, where it can be used directly for power generation, transport, industrial purposes and heating. It does not require an electrical connection and provides a pathway to low-carbon energy generation without associated grid constraints or consumption of energy from other renewable sources.

The development of the Dolphyn Hydrogen process has been supported by the UK Government’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, through the Low Carbon Hydrogen Supply 2 Competition in the $1.26 billion (£1 billion) Net Zero Innovation Portfolio (NZIP). It has been awarded funding of over $10.1 million (£8 million) to date and has also been championed by devolved Governments in Wales and Scotland.

Dolphyn Hydrogen brings together the expertise of local and international suppliers in the renewable and hydrogen production industries. ERM has mobilized a team that blends skills and expertise across engineering, health and safety services, permitting and consenting, and stakeholder engagement.

To help accelerate learnings and deployment, the team has incorporated a first-of-a-kind digital twin using ERM’s emissions.AI, a SaaS solution that helps operations teams to optimize the energy efficiency of their facilities and minimize emissions.

“Low-carbon hydrogen has a key role to play in supporting the energy transition, enhancing our energy security and generating skilled green economy jobs. These Dolphyn Hydrogen trials mark an important milestone in our journey to deploy affordable, low-carbon hydrogen at scale that will help to deliver a more sustainable future for all,” said Steve Matthews, Dolphyn Hydrogen CEO.

“Six years ago, ERM had a vision to produce affordable low -carbon hydrogen from floating wind at a scale that would help accelerate the transition to a net zero economy. We are excited to see this vision translate into reality with the UK’s first offshore hydrogen production trials. We look forward to building on this momentum to help drive progress towards a low-carbon future,” added Tom Reichert, Group CEO at ERM.