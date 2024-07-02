BOEM Approves COP for Avangrid's New England Wind Projects

The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) announced its approval of Avangrid's New England Wind Construction and Operations Plan (COP), which authorizes construction and operation of two wind energy projects. This is the final approval of these two projects from BOEM, following the agency’s April 2024 Record of Decision.

The approval will permit the construction and operation of two offshore wind energy facilities, known as New England Wind 1 and New England Wind 2, which together will have a total capacity of up to 2,600 megawatts.

The two projects are situated approximately 20 nautical miles (nm) south of Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., and about 24 nm southwest of Nantucket, Mass. The COP for the two projects includes up to 129 wind turbine generators, up to five electric service platforms, and up to five offshore export cables transmitting electricity to onshore transmission systems in the Town of Barnstable and Bristol County, Mass.

Avangrid said it plans to begin construction in 2025 and deliver first power by 2029.

Avangrid CEO Pedro Azagra said, “By securing all federal, state, regional, and local permits, New England Wind 1 has the potential to put shovels in the ground next year and deliver thousands of jobs, local investment, and needed clean energy before the end of the decade.”

“The Biden-Harris administration is committed to advancing offshore wind energy projects like New England Wind to create jobs, drive economic growth, and cut harmful climate pollution” said BOEM Director Elizabeth Klein. “We are proud to announce BOEM’s final approval of the New England Wind projects. They represent a major milestone in our efforts to expand clean energy production and combat climate change.”