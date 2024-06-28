Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Scana Sets Up Subsidiary in Namibia Driven by Recent Deepwater Oil Discoveries

Norwegian company Scana has expanded internationally through the establishment of subsidiary in Namibia, which is emerging as an exploration hotspot followed by recent deepwater oil discoveries.

Scana-owned PSW Technology is following key customers including Odfjell Drilling and Northern Ocean internationally and has established a strategically important subsidiary in Namibia.

Recent deepwater oil discoveries off the Namibian coast, coupled with ambitious drilling plans from international operators, are positioning Namibia as an exploration hotspot.

PSW Technology`s establishment is driven by expected deliveries of riser maintenance and the potential of providing other services from PSW Technology’s portfolio including capping stack services.

“This strategic establishment is important for meeting our customers' demand to deliver our high-quality services worldwide, especially offshore Namibia. This is based upon the forecasted high activity here”, said Richard Cornell, Managing Director of PSW Technology.

