Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

China’s CNOOC Starts Production at South China Sea Oil Field

© cherylvb / Adobe Stock
© cherylvb / Adobe Stock

China’s state-run China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has started production at its Enping 21-4 oilfield development project, located in eastern South China Sea.

The field, located at a site with an average water depth of approximately 89 meters, will be developed by leveraging the existing production facilities and is expected to achieve a peak production of approximately 5,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2025.

The oil property is light crude, CNOOC said.

Enping 21-4 oilfield was developed with 2 extra extended reach wells drilled from the existing production platform. The well depth exceeds 9,500 meters.

CNOOC holds 100% interest in this project and acts as the operator.

Drilling Activity Production Asia South China Sea Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Ingenium MOPU (Credit: Valeura)

Valeura Stops Wassana Field Production in Gulf of Thailand
FPSO Maria Quitéria (Credit: Yinson)

Yinson-Built FPSO En Route to Brazil for Work at...

Insight

OPEC+ Bets the Robust Crude Oil Demand Forecast is Right

OPEC+ Bets the Robust Crude Oi

Video

Balmoral Leverages O&G Expertise into New Energy Markets

Balmoral Leverages O&G Experti

Current News

SLB OneSubsea to Design All-Electric Subsea System for Equinor’s Fram Sør Field

SLB OneSubsea to Design All-El

Valeura Stops Wassana Field Production in Gulf of Thailand

Valeura Stops Wassana Field Pr

BP Halts Hiring, Pauses New Offshore Wind Projects to Win Over Investors

BP Halts Hiring, Pauses New Of

Iberdrola Gives Go-Ahead for Its Third Offshore Wind Farm in Germany

Iberdrola Gives Go-Ahead for I

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine