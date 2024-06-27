China’s CNOOC Starts Production at South China Sea Oil Field

China’s state-run China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has started production at its Enping 21-4 oilfield development project, located in eastern South China Sea.

The field, located at a site with an average water depth of approximately 89 meters, will be developed by leveraging the existing production facilities and is expected to achieve a peak production of approximately 5,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2025.

The oil property is light crude, CNOOC said.

Enping 21-4 oilfield was developed with 2 extra extended reach wells drilled from the existing production platform. The well depth exceeds 9,500 meters.

CNOOC holds 100% interest in this project and acts as the operator.