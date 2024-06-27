Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Eni Sells Two Offshore Oil and Gas Assets in Alaska

(Credit: Eni)
(Credit: Eni)

Italian energy giant Eni has signed a binding agreement with Hilcorp, one of the largest U.S. private companies, for the sale of its upstream offshore assets Nikaitchuq and Oooguruk in Alaska.

This transaction is consistent with Eni's strategy focused on the rationalization of the upstream activities by rebalancing its portfolio and divesting non-strategic assets.

Within its financial framework, Eni is committed to delivering a net $8.55 billion (€8 billion) of net portfolio inflow, front-end loaded, by 2027.

Proceeds are anticipated to come from three main sources - high-grading the upstream portfolio, diluting down high equity ownership exploration discoveries, and accessing new pools of capital via Eni’s satellite strategy to support the growth of its transition businesses while confirming progress in value creation.

The closing of this transaction is subject to appropriate regulatory approvals and other customary terms and conditions. The value of the transaction will be announced upon its closing, Eni said.

To remind, Eni acquired 70% and operatorship of the Oooguruk oil field in Alaska, increasing its interest to 100% back in 2019.

The Oooguruk oil field, located in the Beaufort Sea approximately 5 kilometers off Alaska’s North Slope coast, has been in production since 2008.

Eni already is also the operator with full working interest in the Nikaitchuq oil field, located approximately 13 km North-East of Oooguruk. Nikaitchuq has been in production since 2011.

Industry News Activity North America Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Aramco)

Aramco, Sempra Set Sale and Purchase Terms for Port Arthur...
Deepwater Asgard (Credit: Transocean)

Transocean’s Deepwater Asgard on Extended Stay in US Gulf...

Insight

OPEC+ Bets the Robust Crude Oil Demand Forecast is Right

OPEC+ Bets the Robust Crude Oi

Video

Balmoral Leverages O&G Expertise into New Energy Markets

Balmoral Leverages O&G Experti

Current News

Vår Energi Finds Oil North of Duva Field Offshore Norway

Vår Energi Finds Oil North of

Eni Sells Two Offshore Oil and Gas Assets in Alaska

Eni Sells Two Offshore Oil and

Petrobras Impacted in Three Oil Fields by Environmental Workers' Strike

Petrobras Impacted in Three Oi

Edison Buys 50% Stake in Offshore Wind Project in Sicily

Edison Buys 50% Stake in Offsh

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine