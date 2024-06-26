Petrobras Impacted in Three Oil Fields by Environmental Workers' Strike

A strike by environmental workers in Brazil is already impacting Petrobras' operations in three offshore oil fields, the state-run firm told Reuters on Wednesday.

There have been delays in developing production in the Mero, Buzios and Marlin fields, assets that require approval from the environmental agency Ibama to increase production.

Since January, Ibama employees have been slow-walking issuing licenses in Brazil as part of an ongoing dispute with the government over wages and working conditions. This month, the workers called a strike in at least 14 states.

"The mobilization by Ibama employees could bring impacts of 1% to 2% to of Petrobras' production curve expected for 2024," said the firm.

In its current strategic plan, Petrobras plans to produce around 2.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day of oil and natural gas in 2024.





(Reuters - Reporting by Marta Nogueira, Writing by Fabio Teixeira; Editing by Josie Kao)