Acta Marine’s CSOV Newbuild to Sail Under French Flag

Dutch offshore vessel owner Acta Marine has announced the expansion into French maritime and offshore energy market with the newbuild construction service operations vessel (CSOV) named Acta Pegasus.

The fourth vessel in Acta Marine’s fleet, currently under construction in Turkey, will fly the French flag, showcasing the company’s commitment to the French maritime industry and the intention to further strengthen its foothold in France.

The CSOV, named Acta Pegasus, is of Ulstein SX216 design, and features an optimized hull and ability to use (e- )methanol as main fuel According to Acta Marine, the vessel is capable to deliver a dramatic reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from her operations.

“Given our growing position and operations in the French market, we will invest in recruiting and training a team of highly skilled French maritime professionals to operate this state-of-the-art vessel.

“By employing local talent, we aim to support the French workforce, foster local expertise, and ensure the highest standards of safety, hospitality, and efficiency in our operations,” Acta Marine said in a statement.