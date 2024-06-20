World’s Biggest Land-Based Crane Starts Taking Shape at Mammoet's Facility

Mammoet, an engineered heavy lifting and transport company, has started assembling the world’s strongest land-based crane, the SK6000, at its Westdorpe facility in the Netherlands.

This project marks a new era in heavy lifting technology, offering unprecedented lifting capacity and reach, and opening up new construction methodologies for large projects.

The crane will offer full electric operation. The SK6000 has a maximum capacity of 6,000t, and is capable of lifting components up to 3,000t to a height of 220 meters. Its sheer lifting power allows Mammoet customers to build more efficiently in larger pieces, shrinking the logistics, integration and mobilization phases of projects.

The crane provides a huge leap forward for projects in emerging energy sectors, supporting the continued constructability of next-generation wind turbine and foundation components needed to achieve higher yields from offshore wind farms. It also unlocks new modular construction options for nuclear facilities, with increased cost-effectiveness and safety.

In the oil and gas sector, the SK6000 will enable newbuild and expansion projects to benefit from economies of scale.

Following mobilization of all parts to Mammoet’s Westdorpe site, initial works include assembly of the crane’s base frame, power packs and control room. Mammoet’s auxiliary cranes are supporting the build, including two 250-tonne crawler cranes and a 140-tonne Gottwald mobile harbor crane.

The assembly of is scheduled to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2024.

“This is a thrilling new chapter for Mammoet and modular construction in heavy industry, as we see the SK6000 taking shape.

It will offer a hook height, outreach, and lifting capacity far in excess of any crane on the market. We are excited to bring this groundbreaking technology to our customers, helping them achieve their project goals with greater efficiency and more sustainably,” said Koen Brouwers, Project Manager for the SK6000.